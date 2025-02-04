Blooming vs El Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Blooming and El Nacional will square off in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Thursday (February 6th). The game will be played at Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera Costas.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to fellow Bolivian outfit The Strongest in a friendly last week. They took the lead in the seventh minute but ended up losing the game.

El Nacional, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against LDU Quito in the Ecuadorian Super Cup over the weekend. They were reduced to 10 men when defender Rommel Briones was sent off in the 18th minute but held on to force penalties, where they eventually suffered a 5-4 defeat in the shootout.

Los Puros Criollos will shift their attention to the continent, having booked their spot at this stage of the Libertadoes courtesy of their 2024 Copa Ecuador triumph. Blooming qualified due to their aggregate finish in the Bolivian Primera Division.

The winner of this tie will face Barcelona SC in the next round of the tournament.

Blooming vs El Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Blooming's last six games have produced less than three goals.

El Nacional's last five games have produced an average of 12.8 corner kicks.

Blooming are unbeaten in their last seven home games (three wins).

Four of El Nacional's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Blooming's last six games have witnessed 33 yellow cards and four red cards issued.

Blooming vs El Nacional Prediction

Blooming will be playing their first competitive game of the season, having not been in competitive action since concluding their Clausura campaign in December 2024.

El Nacional began their season with a penalty shootout defeat in the Ecuadorian Super Cup but proved their defensive mettle despite playing over 72 minutes of the game with a man down. That defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the next round and they will be aiming to claim a positive result ahead of the return leg in Ecuador next week.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Blooming 1-1 El Nacional

Blooming vs El Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Over 35 booking points

