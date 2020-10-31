Boavista vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Boavista play hosts to Benfica in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture scheduled to take place on Monday night at the Estádio do Bessa in Porto.

Benfica are on an impressive five-game winning run in the league, which extends to seven games across all competitions, and they are clear favourites against the hosts.

Boavista find themselves in the relegation zone, as they remain winless in the competition after five games. They have the worst defensive record in the league and have conceded 12 goals so far.

Boavista vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Boavista and Benfica, two of the oldest clubs in Portugal, have clashed 47 times across all competitions since 1990. Benfica have won 22 games while Boavista have been victorious 10 times. A total of 15 games between these two sides have ended in a stalemate.

Out of their last 15 encounters, 10 have gone Benfica's way, while The Chequered Ones have only one win to their name. Four games have ended in a draw.

Boavista's last four wins against Benfica have come at Monday's venue and they will be hoping to use home advantage to gain a favorable outcome against the Lisbon giants.

Boavista form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Benfica form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Boavista vs Benfica Team News

Boavista manager Vasco Seabra is set to be without midfielder Javi Garcia, who picked up two yellow cards in their draw against Famalicao last Sunday. Fortunately, there are no injury concerns for the coach and Ricardo Mangas is expected to fill in for Garcia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Javi Garcia

Alex Grimaldo was injured in Benfica's 2-0 win over Belenenses on Tuesday

There are a couple of fresh injury concerns for Benfica head coach Jorge Jesus ahead of his side's trip to Porto. Defender Alex Grimaldo had to be substituted off in their last league fixture due to an ankle sprain, and he is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks.

Joining Grimaldo on the treatment table is goalkeeper Mile Svilar who was injured in a training session on Wednesday.

André Almeida and Jean-Clair Todibo remain out of action due to injuries. There are no Benfica players facing suspension.

Injured: Alex Grimaldo (ankle), André Almeida (ACL), Jean-Clair Todibo (tendon), Mile Svilar (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boavista vs Benfica Predicted XI

Boavista predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonardo; Yanis Hamache, Chidozie Awaziem, Chigozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon; Ricardo Mangas, Miguel Reisinho; Paulinho, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer, Yusupha N'jie

Benfica predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Pedrinho, Adel Taraabt, Pizzi, Everton; Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferović

Boavista vs Benfica Prediction

New Signing Luca Waldschmidt has scored four goals and has one assist after five games for Benfica

Benfica are one of the only teams across Europe's major leagues to have maintained a 100% record in the league and European competition this season. They are one of the most in-form teams at the moment.

The Eagles have performed well at both ends of the pitch and forwards Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferović and Darwin Núñez are in red hot form, so they should not struggle to record yet another routine win when they face Boavista on Monday.

Prediction: Boavista 0-3 Benfica