Boavista vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga continues this week and will see Boavista host Benfica at the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Friday in the 23rd matchday of the Portuguese top-flight.

Boavista are struggling for form at the moment and could soon find themselves battling for survival. They played out a 1-1 draw against Portimonense in a highly tense affair last time out, marking their sixth draw in their last seven league games.

The home side sit 12th in the league table with just 21 points from 22 games. They are just two points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Benfica picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Santa Clara last time out. Santa Clara took the lead in the first half before Darwin Nunez leveled the scores from the penalty spot on the hour mark. Nunez then scored again just two minutes later to turn the game on its head.

Benfica sit third in the Primeira Liga standings with 50 points from 22 games. They are 10 points behind Porto at the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap this Friday.

Boavista vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 33 meetings between Boavista and Benfica. The visitors have a better record with 17 wins while Boavista have won just five times. A total of 11 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Taca da Liga semifinals last month, which Benfica won on penalties.

Boavista Form Guide: D-D-L-D-D

Benfica Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Boavista vs Benfica Team News

Boavista

Miguel Reisinho and Pedro Malheiro have both been ruled out with injuries and will not play on Friday. Ilija Vukotic, on loan from Benfica, is ineligible to face his parent club and will be absent as well.

Jackson Porozo received a red card against Portimonense last time out and is now suspended.

Injured: Miguel Reisinho, Pedro Malheiro

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ilija Vukotic

Suspended: Jackson Porozo

Benfica

Manager Nelson Verissimo will be without Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Veríssimo and Haris Seferovic on Friday as the trio are all injured.

Injured: Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Veríssimo, Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boavista vs Benfica Predicted XI

Boavista Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafael Bracali; Rodrigo Abascal, Tiago Ilori, Reggie Cannon; Nathan Santos, Sebastian Perez, Gaius Makouta, Filipe Ferreira; Yusupha Njie, Petar Musa, Gustavo Sauer

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Alejandro Grimaldo; Everton, Julian Weigl, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos, Darwin Núñez

Boavista vs Benfica Prediction

Boavista are winless in their last eight games across all competitions, drawing six times and losing the other two. The hosts have drawn 12 league games this season, the most in the division.

Benfica are on a run of back-to-back league wins and have lost just one of their last six games. They have scored the most league goals in the Primeira Liga this season and should pick up maximum points on Friday.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Benfica

