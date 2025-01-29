Boavista vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2025

Boavista host Famalicao at the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Friday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts will be desperate for a result this weekend after an abysmal run of form.

Boavista were played off the park in their 3-0 defeat at Sporting Braga last weekend, marking their 11th loss in 19 league games. The hosts are winless in last nine games as they languish at the bottom of the top division, five points deep in the relegation zone.

Despite being in similarly poor form and going winless in nine games, the visitors are five places and nine points clear of Boavista. Famalicao’s latest league fixture was a goalless draw with Estrela Amadora. A win for Hugo Oliveira’s side could see them go as high as ninth in the standings.

Trending

Boavista vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday will mark the 27th meeting between the two sides. Boavista lead 10-7.

Boavista have won two of the last 10 games in the fixture, scoring 15 times.

Famalicao are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in the fixture.

Famalicao won the reverse fixture 1-0 in August.

Boavista have the second-worst offensive record and the joint-worst defensive record in the league this season with 13 goals scored and 32 conceded in 19 games.

Boavista vs Famalicao Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going and are in similar form. Boavista will have to make tangible improvements on their recent form to pick up a first home win of the campaign this weekend.

Famalicao, meanwhile, will head into the weekend clash as the slight favourites due to their superior offensive and defensive numbers. They have however had mixed results on the road might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Boavista 2-2 Famalicao

Boavista vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback