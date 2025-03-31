Boavista vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Boavista entertain Gil Vicente at the Estadio do Bessa Seculo XXI in the Primeira Liga on Tuesday. Both teams are enduring grim streaks and may be unable to revive their campaigns before the curtain comes down.

Boavista have lost four times in their last five league matches, highlighting their struggle for form in the ongoing season. Last term, they finished 15th out of 18 teams, tied on 32 points with relegated Portimonense. Their poor campaign led to the resignation of head coach Ricardo Paiva.

Boavisteiros have hired three coaches since then, with former Angola international Lito Vidigal now in charge. Their fortunes haven't improved, though with three wins in 26 matches, losing 17. They are bottom of the standings on 15 points, staring at a possible relegation with six matchdays left.

Gil, meanwhile,are winless in nine matches across competitions, losing eight. They lost at home in their last two league matches, to Santa Clara (1-0) and Benfica (3-0). They are showing no signs of improvement as we enter the final lap of the campaign, and things could exacerbate.

Gilistas are 14th in the standings, two places below where they had finished their previous campaign. They are tied on 23 points with two other teams, including 16-placed Estrela da Amadora, who are in the drop zone. Gil will hope to avoid relegation across their remaining games.

In the two sides’ last meeting, Gil lost 2-1 at home to Boavista.

Boavista vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boavista have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches with Gil.

The hosts have won once and lost twice in their last five home games with Gil.

Boavista have won once and lost four times in their last five home matches.

Gil have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Boavista have won once and lost four times in their last five matches, while Gil have lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Boavista – L-L-W-L-L; Gil Vicente – L-L-D-L-L

Boavista vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Boavista have proved to be vulnerable at home as well as on road this term. Prevailing over Gil could be difficult considering their dip in form.

Gil look more determined and have found success many times at Boavista. This game could be a test of strength with a few matches remaining. Gil come as the favourites and should take a narrow win.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Gil

Boavista vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gil Vicente to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Boavista to score - Yes

