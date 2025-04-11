Boavista vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Boavista will welcome Nacional at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts will look to build on their recent win while the visitors will seek to snap their losing run.

Boavista vs Nacional Preview

Boavista returned to winning ways in their previous match after a bleak streak of three consecutive defeats, with six goals conceded against two scored. They defeated Rio Ave 2-0 in an away fixture – their second victory in 18 games in all competitions. The hosts must prove in this meeting that they have truly recovered.

Os Axadrezados sit rock bottom in the standings with 18 points. They have won only four matches out of 28, drawing six and losing 19. They will be relegated to Liga Portugal 2 if they remain in this position until the conclusion of the league. However, Boavista could be eying the third spot from the bottom for a qualification to the relegation playoffs.

Nacional have dropped nine points in their last five matches, which includes two defeats in their last two fixtures. Those results hindered their progress in the table, as they remain stuck in the 11th spot, tied on 29 points with two other teams. The visitors must not drop further points if they wish to avoid a sharp drop.

Alvinegros earned promotion to the top flight last season after finishing second in Liga Portugal 2. With six rounds of matches to close the campaign, Nacional are safeguarding their objective of the season, which remains to avoid the drop. They are six places and 11 points above the relegation zone.

Boavista vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boavista have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Nacional.

Boavista have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Nacional.

Boavista have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home across competitions.

Nacional have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Boavista have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches the same as Nacional. Form Guide: Boavista – W-L-L-L-W, Nacional – L-L-W-L-W.

Boavista vs Nacional Prediction

Boavista have been buoyed by their away win heading into this match. However, we are unsure if they could record a second straight win, which has been elusive.

Nacional are determined to break away from the teams they are tied with on points. In addition, losing this game could push them three to four places below.

Nacional are the favorites based on determination.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Nacional

Boavista vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nacional to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nacional to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Boavista to score - Yes

