Boavista vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Boavista will welcome local rivals Porto to the Estádio do Bessa in their first Primeira Liga match of the year on Friday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last eight games across all competitions. They have suffered seven defeats in that period, including a 1-0 loss to Gil Vicente in their previous league outing.

The visitors have bounced back well from their 2-0 loss to league leaders Sporting in December, with back-to-back wins. They defeated Leixoes in the Taca da Liga and, just a week later, recorded a 1-0 win over Chaves in the Primeira Liga.

They are in third place in the league table, trailing Sporting by three points, and will look to keep the pressure on with a win in this match.

Boavista vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 155th edition of O Derby da Invicta, which is contested between these two city rivals. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 105 wins. The hosts have 23 wins in this fixture while 26 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last 10 league outings, suffering seven defeats. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in the league this season.

The visitors have won 16 of their last 17 games in all competitions against the hosts.

Two of Porto's three losses in the Primeira Liga this season have come in away games. Interestingly, they have lost three of their last four away games across all competitions.

Boavista have lost 10 games in a row at home against the visitors, failing to score in nine games in that period.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 22-21 in 15 league games this season. They have the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 11 goals in 15 games.

Boavista vs Porto Prediction

Os Axadrezados have struggled in their recent outings, with just one win in 12 games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home games in the Primeira Liga and are likely to be the second-best side in this match.

The Nigerian defensive duo Chidozie Awaziem and Bruno Onyemaechi have been called up for the upcoming AFCON 2023, which will weaken their defense in this crucial match.

Dragões have an impressive record against their city rivals and having signed off 2023 with back-to-back wins, will look to make it three wins on the trot here. They have won their last 10 away meetings against the hosts, keeping nine clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Zaidu Sanusi has left for Nigeria's 2023 AFCON camp while Mehdi Taremi has joined up with Iran's national team for the preparations of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Ivan Marcano remains sidelined through an injury and will play no part in this match. Pepe has served his two-game suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and the contrast in current forms, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Porto

Boavista vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Evanilson to score or assist any time - Yes