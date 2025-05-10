Boavista vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Boavista and Porto return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they square off at the Estadio do Bessa on Sunday. Martin Anselmi’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 22 games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant run.
Boavista kept their slim title hopes of beating the drop alive last Monday when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over AVS at the Estadio do CD das Aves.
While Stuart Baxter’s side have won their most recent three games on the road, they now return home where they are on a run of four consecutive defeats and have managed just one win this season.
With 24 points from 32 matches, Boavista are currently 17th in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with 16th-placed Farense in the relegation playoff spot.
On the other hand, Porto continue to push for Europa League football as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Moreirense last time out.
Anselmi’s men have won all but one of their last four matches, with a 2-0 defeat against Estrela Amadora at the Estádio José Gomes on April 26 being the exception.
Porto have picked up 65 points from their 32 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Braga who face Casa Pia on Saturday.
Boavista vs Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Porto have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 30 of the last 40 meetings between the two teams.
- Boavista have managed just five wins in that time while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Porto are on a 22-game unbeaten run against Baxter’s men, claiming 19 wins and three draws since September 2014.
- Boavista have lost their last four home games and currently hold the division’s worst home record, having picked up just six points from their 16 matches at the Estadio do Bessa so far.
Boavista vs Porto Prediction
Boavista need maximum points from their final two games as well as favorable results from the other league fixtures as they look to beat the drop.
However, they have their work cut out against a star-studded Porto side and we predict Anselmi’s men will come away with all three points at the Estadio do Bessa.
Prediction: Boavista 1-3 Porto
Boavista vs Porto Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Porto to win
Tip 2: First to score - Porto (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Boavista)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in the last eight meetings between the two teams)