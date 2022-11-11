Boavista vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Boavista will entertain Porto at the Estádio do Bessa in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings and suffered their third defeat in that period last week as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Rio Ave. As a result of their winless run, they have fallen to ninth place in the league standings.

Porto returned to winning ways after two games last time around as first-half goals from Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson helped them to a 4-0 win. They continued their winning run in the Taca de Portugal on Wednesday, as they eked out a 3-0 win over Mafra in the fourth round.

They are in second place in the league table but Benfica have opened up an eight-point lead at the top. Porto will have to avoid dropping points going forward.

Boavista vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two Porto-based rivals. As expected, the visitors have enjoyed an upper hand against the hosts in these meetings and enjoy a 68-15 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared 16 times between the two times.

Porto have kept a clean sheet in their last 11 away matches against Boavista in all competitions.

Porto have won 15 of their last 16 matches against Boavista in all competitions.

Porto are undefeated in 35 of their last 38 matches in the Primeira Liga.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in nine of Porto's last 10 away games in the league this season.

Boavista have a solid home record this season and have suffered just one defeat in six games and are undefeated in the last four games at Saturday's venue.

Boavista's last win over Porto at home came during the 2006-07 campaign.

Boavista vs Porto Prediction

Os Axadrezados are winless in their last five league games and are unlikely to return to winning ways against the visitors. They have avoided defeat in their last four home games and are expected to put in a fight. Eight of their 13 goals this term have come at home, so the odds of them scoring at least a goal here look good.

Dragões have been the dominant side in meetings between the two teams. They have also enjoyed a good goalscoring run this season (27), with only Benfica (34) outscoring them in the league.

Given the history between the two teams and their current form, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Porto

Boavista vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

