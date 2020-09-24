Boavista will welcome their city rivals FC Porto to the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Saturday for a Portuguese Primeira Liga clash.

The visitors come into this match second on the table, having come from behind to defeat Braga 3-1 last weekend, while Boavista played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw away to Nacional.

Boavista vs Porto Head-to-Head

Boavista have clashed with FC Porto on 19 occasions in the past and, despite being a derby, the visitors have the overwhelming advantage in matches played between the pair.

The Dragons have triumphed on 15 occasions, scoring 36 goals and conceding just four, while Boavista have picked up a solitary victory and three draws.

Porto won 4-0 n the most recent meeting between the two, with second-half goals from Alex Telles, Sergio Oliveira, and a brace from Moussa Marega giving them a convincing victory in June.

Boavista form guide: D

Porto form guide: W

Boavista vs Porto Team News

Boavista have a relatively full squad to choose from for their clash with Porto and only winger Alberth Elis is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Boavista.

Injuries: Alberth Elis

Suspensions: None

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao will be without the services of Ivan Marcano (cruciate ligament rupture), Mouhamed Mbaye (cruciate ligament rupture) and Claudio Ramos (muscle).

There are no players suspended for the clash with Boavista.

Injuries: Claudio Ramos, Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Suspension: None

Boavista vs Porto Predicted XI

Boavista Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonardo; Ricardo Mangas, Jesus Gomez, Chigozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon; Javi Garcia, Nuno Santos; Paulinho, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer, Yusupha N'jie

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Alex Telles, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Danilo Pereira, Mateus Uribe; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Boavista vs Porto Prediction

Alongside Benfica, Porto are by far the most dominant side in the Portuguese league and despite being city rivals, Boavista are a long way from their more illustrious neighbours in terms of quality and history.

Porto recently lost the services of the highly-rated Fabio Silva to Wolves, but still have more than enough quality within their ranks to successfully defend their league title.

Boavista's poor head-to-head record against the Dragao side tells you all you need to know about the disparity between the pair and Porto have won their last six games against Boavista with an aggregate score of 13-0.

The Panthers will have to keep things tight at the back to prevent another whitewash but it is hard to see beyond a convincing Porto victory in this match.

Prediction: Boavista 0-3 Porto