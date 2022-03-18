Boavista vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Boavista and city rivals Porto will square off in a Portuguese Primeira Liga matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

The Porto derby will pit two city rivals looking to return to winning ways following draws in their last fixtures. Boavista played out a goalless stalemate away to Belenenses in league action last weekend.

Meanwhile, Porto could not be separated in a 1-1 draw away to Lyon in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday. Moussa Dembele and Pepe scored first-half goals to force a share of the spoils. The draw meant the Ligue 1 outfit progressed to the quarter-final with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Porto will now turn their focus to league action where they will look to build on their six-point advantage at the summit. Boavista, meanwhile, sit in 13th spot on 27 points.

Boavista vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the 141st iteration of the Derby da Invicta. Porto have 97 wins to their name, while Sunday's hosts were victorious on 22 occasions, with 21 games ending in a share of the spoils.

In their most recent meeting in October 2021. Evanilson scored a brace to inspire Porto to a 4-1 victory.

Boavista form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D.

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W.

Boavista vs Porto Team News

Boavista

Yanis Hamache suffered a first-half injury in the game against Belenenses and had to be withdrawn. Miguel Reisinho is ruled out with a long-term knee injury.

Injury: Yanis Hamache, Miguel Reisinho.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Porto

Wilson Manafa is the only injury concern for the Dragons.

Injury: Wilson Manafa.

Doubtful: Bruno Costa.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Boavista vs Porto Predicted XI

Boavista (3-4-3): Rafael Bracali (GK); Rodrigo Barros, Jackson Vernaza, Javi Garcia; Filipe Ferreira, Gaius Makouta, Sebastian Perez, Reggie Cannon; Yusupha Njie, Petar Musa, Gustavo Affonso.

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Pepe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez.

Boavista vs Porto Prediction

Porto's elimination from Europe was a bitter pill to swallow, but coach Sergio Conceicao will have to get his troops to focus on their domestic goals. The Dragons are aiming to reclaim the title from Sporting Lisbon and currently lead the table by six points.

This game being a derby means Boavista could up the ante in search of city bragging rights. Nevertheless, the visitors could claim all three points and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Boavista 0-3 Porto.

