Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Boavista and Sporting Lisbon square off at the Estadio do Bessa on Sunday. Stuart Baxter’s hosts are winless in four meetings in the fixture, including three consecutive home defeats.

The hosts kept their slim hopes of beating the drop alive last weekend when they held on for a 1-0 victory over Farense at the Estadio de Sao Luís. Baxter’s men have managed two wins from their most recent three games, having gone winless in 16 of 17 previous league outings.

Boavista have picked up 21 points from 30 matches to sit rock-bottom in the standings, five points of 15th-placed Estrela Amadora just above the relegation zone with four games left.

Meanwhile, Sporting booked their spot in the Taca de Portugal final with a 2-1 victory over Rio Ave to complete a 4-1 aggregate win. Rui Borges’ side now turn their sights to the Primeira Liga, where they are unbeaten in 17 games — winning 11 wins — a run that has put them firmly on course for a 21st league title.

With 72 points from 30 matches, Sporting lead the way atop the Primeira Liga, albeit only above second-placed Benfica on goal difference.

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 29 wins from their last 40 meetings with Boavista, losing four.

Sporting are on a run of five back-to-back away wins across competitions, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw with AVS in February.

Boavista have lost all but one of their last eight home games, with a 1-0 victory over Santa Clara in March being the exception.

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting find themselves level on points with Benfica at the top of the table and must avoid any slip-ups as they look to retain their eague crown. While Boavista should put up a fight, Borges’ men should secure maximum points and make it six away wins on the bounce.

Prediction: Boavista 1-3 Sporting

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sporting (They have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches against Boavista.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings with Boavista.)

