Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Sporting Lisbon will travel to the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

This matchday 15 fixture will see first battle the last on the table and the hosts have to start racking up points to avoid suffering relegation to the LigaPro.

Sporting Lisbon were 1-0 victors in their most recent fixture against Braga, with the win seeing them lift the League Cup over the defending champions. Meanwhile, Boavista suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat away to Tondela.

Depending on results elsewhere a day before, a win for Sporting could either take them further clear of their nearest title challengers or maintain the status quo.

For Boavista, they currently sit just two points away from safety and a win here could do their survival hopes a world of good.

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 19 occasions in the past and Boavista have a solitary win to their name.

Sporting Lisbon, on the other hand, have 14 wins and four draws, with 34 goals scored and just 14 conceded.

Their most recent clash came in February 2020 when goals from Gonzalo Plata and Andras Sporar helped Sporting Lisbon to a 2-0 victory at home.

Boavista form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions); W-W-D-L-W

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Boavista

The hosts have Miguel Reisinho ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury.

They will also be without Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem and Christian Devenish, as both received red cards against Tondela.

Injury: Miguel Resinho

Suspension: Chidozie Awaziem, Christian Devenish

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon have Luis Neto sidelined after the defender returned a positive COVID-19 test and had to enter self-isolation.

Forward Pedro Goncalves received an injury-time red card against Braga and is unavailable for selection by Rubem Amorim.

Injury: Luis Neto

Suspension: Pedro Goncalves

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Boavista Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim (GK); Ricardo Mangas, Jackson Porozo, Yaris Hamache, Reggie Cannon; Nuno Santos, Javi Garcia, Paulinho; Alberth Elis, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Johan Cabral; Andraz Sporar

Boavista vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are the only unbeaten side in the Primeira Liga this season and their run is unlikely to be stopped by a poor Boavista side.

The Eagles posted impressive results against elite sides like Porto and Braga, and should not have too many worries dispatching Boavista on their own turf.

Prediction: Boavista 0-2 Sporting Lisbon