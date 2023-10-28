Boavista vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2023 

Boavista host Sporting at the Estadio do Bessa XXI on Monday (October 30) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed an encouraging start to their season despite struggles in recent weeks. Boavista drew 1-1 with Moreirense in their last game, taking the lead midway through the first half via an own goal before their opponents drew level minutes later. Boavista are sixth in the league table with 15 points from eight games.

Sporting, meanwhile, have performed strongly in the early stages of the Primeira Liga campaign. They beat Arouca 2-1 in their last league outing, with Viktor Gyokeres and Japan international Hidemasa Morita getting on the scoresheet in either half.

The visitors are atop the standings with 22 points.

Boavista vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 128 meetings between the two teams, with Boavista trailing 64-29.

Sporting have won all but one of their last seven games in the fixture.

Boavista are without a clean sheet in 15 games in the fixture since 2016.

Sporting have conceded seven goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Porto (6) have conceded fewer.

Boavista are one of four teams in the top flight this season yet to lose at home.

Boavista vs Sporting Prediction

Boavista's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have lost just one home league game all year.

Sporting, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league this season, picking up seven wins in eight outings. They are unbeaten on the road this season and should come out on top.

Prediction: Boavista 1-2 Sporting

Boavista vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Boavista's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Sporting's last five games.)