Boavista vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Boavista entertain reigning champions Sporting at the Estádio do Bessa in matchday 31 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday.

This is a must-win game for Sporting. If they drop points here and first-placed Porto secure a win in their game against Braga, the title will go to their northern rivals.

Sporting dropped points in a crucial league game against Lisbon rivals Benfica in their previous league outing. They were in Taca de Portugal action against Porto on Friday and exited in the semi-finals, facing a 1-0 loss in the second leg semi-final fixture.

The hosts are in for another mid-table finish in the league this season and suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of seventh-placed Maritimo last time around.

Boavista vs Sporting Head-to-Head

So far, the two sides have squared off 98 times across all competitions. As expected, the visiting side have been the better team in this fixture and have 46 wins to their name.

The hosts have come out on top 21 times while 31 games have ended in draws. Leões enjoy a 17-game unbeaten streak against their Porto-based rivals, last suffering a defeat in this fixture in 2008.

The reverse fixture at the Estadio Jose Alvalade ended in a 2-0 win for the then-hosts in December.

Boavista form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-W-L-D

Sporting form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Boavista vs Sporting Team News

Boavista

Paul-Georges Ntep was on the bench in the last game and might be named in the starting XI for the encounter. Fran Pereira's involvement in the game remains doubtful while Miguel Reisinho is out with an injury for Os Axadrezados.

Sebastián Pérez, Petar Musa and Tiago Morais are suspended for the game, with the former two out with yellow card accumulations and Morais being sent off in the last game.

On-loan defender Tiago Ilori is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Injury: Miguel Reisinho

Doubt: Fran Pereira

Suspension: Sebastián Pérez, Petar Musa, Tiago Morais

Unavailable: Tiago Ilori

Sporting

The Libson giants do not have any reported injuries but will have two players suspended. Paulinho is out due to an accumulation of yellow cards while Pedro Porro was awarded a suspension for his rash foul in the Taca de Portugal semi-final against Porto.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Paulinho, Pedro Porro

Boavista vs Sporting Predicted XIs

Boavista (3-4-3): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Rodrigo Abascal, Reggie Cannon, Jackson Porozo; Yanis Hamache, Thomas Reimão, Ilija Vukotić, Luís Santos; Kenji Gorre, Gaius Makouta, Yusupha Njie

Sporting CP (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Luís Neto; Matheus Nunes, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre; Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Gonçalves; Islam Slimani

Boavista vs Sporting Prediction

The visitors will be keen to bounce back from two back-to-back defeats as they travel to Porto for this league game. While the league title is all but out of their reach, they can delay Porto's celebrations with a win here.

Boavista are seven points clear of the drop zone, so there's nothing much to play for them in the game. They have not been able to secure a win against the capital club since 2008, picking up just two points in that period.

They have not scored in their last four games against the visitors and we expect that goalless run to continue here. Sporting should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Boavista 0-2 Sporting

Edited by Peter P