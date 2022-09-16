Boavista vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Boavista will square off against Sporting at the Estádio do Bessa in their upcoming Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

Interestingly, after six games, the hosts find themselves two points and two places above the Lisbon giants in the league standings. They have recorded two wins in a row and defeated Arouca 2-1 in their previous outing. Goals from Vincent Sasso and Martim Miguel Carneiro Tavares helped them come back from a goal down.

Sporting have endured a slow start to their league campaign and have picked up three wins in their six games, with two of them coming in their last two games. They extended their winning run to four games across all competitions with an impressive 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday.

Late goals in the dying moments of the game from Paulinho and Arthur helped them to a memorable win. They have also kept clean sheets in their last four games and look like they have regained form.

Boavista vs Sporting Head-to-Head

This will be the 100th meeting between the two teams across all competitions. The Lisbon giants have been the dominant side against the Porto-based hosts with 47 wins to their name. They are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts and have kept clean sheets in each of those wins.

Boavista have 21 wins to their name while 31 games have ended in draws, with the two sides sharing the spoils in a league fixture in 2019.

Boavista form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Boavista vs Sporting Team News

Boavista

Rafael Bracali was on the bench in the game against Arouca, leaving Miguel Reisinho and Yusupha as the two players out with injuries for the crucial game against Sporting.

Injured: Yusupha, Miguel Reisinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting

Luis Neto was injured in Sporting's 4-0 triumph over Portimonense and is sidelined for the near future with a knee sprain. Jovane Cabral also remains sidelined with an injury while Daniel Bragança and Jeremiah St. Juste will miss the game with injuries.

Injured: Jovane Cabral, Daniel Braganca, Jeremiah St. Juste

Doubtful: Luis Neto

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Boavista vs Sporting Predicted XIs

Boavista (3-4-3): Rafael Bracali; Reggie Cannon, Vincent Sasso, Rodrigo Abascal; Pedro Malheiro, Sebastian Perez, Gauis Makouta, Filipe Ferreira; Róbert Boženík, Kenji Gorre, Martim Miguel Carneiro Tavares

Sporting (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Ricardo Esgaio, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates; Matheus Reis, Manuel Ugarte, Hidemasa Morita, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Francisco Trincao, Marcus Edwards

Boavista vs Sporting Prediction

Sporting have hit top form recently and have scored 11 goals without conceding in their last four games across all competitions. Leões have outscored the hosts 12-6 in league fixtures, but Os Axadrezados have a slightly better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer than Sporting.

While Sporting are the overwhelming favorites in this game, Boavista have held their own this season and should be able to hold the visitors to a draw at home.

Prediction: Boavista 2-2 Sporting

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far