Boavista vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Vitoria Guimaraes return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they visit the Estadio do Bessa to face Boavista on Sunday. Luis Freire’s men have failed to win their last seven games on the road since mid-December and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Boavista finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Santa Clara at the Estadio do Bessa last Sunday.

This was a much-needed result for Lito Vidigal’s side, who had lost each of their previous eight outings and were on a 13-game winless run in the league since November 9.

Boavista have picked up just 15 points from their 24 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit rock-bottom in the league standings, eight points behind 15th-placed Estrela Amadora in safety.

Elsewhere, Vitoria Guimaraes turned in a resilient team display in midweek as they fought back from going behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against La Liga side Real Betis in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash.

Freire’s men now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they are unbeaten in their last five games, claiming two wins and three draws since the start of February.

With 35 points from 24 matches, Vitoria Guimaraes are currently seventh in the league standings, level on points with eighth-placed Estoril Praia.

Boavista vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Vitoria de Guimaraes boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Boavista have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Vitoria Guimaraes have failed to win their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming five draws since December’s 4-1 victory over St. Gallen in the Conference League.

Boavista currently hold the worst home record in the Primeira Liga this season, having picked up just six points from their 12 matches so far.

Boavista vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Santa Clara, Boavista will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they make a late charge to salvage their season. However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Guimaraes to come away with all three points and dash the hearts of the Boavista faithful.

Prediction: Boavista 0-2 Vitoria Guimaraes

Boavista vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Vitoria Guimaraes’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of the visitors’ last seven games)

