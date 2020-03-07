Boca Juniors and River Plate brace themselves for Championship deciding weekend

On Saturday night the Superliga Argentina will come down to an exciting climax, where either Boca Juniors or rivals River Plate will be crowned champions.

River Plate are in the driving seat, as a win against Atlético Tucumán would ensure a first league title for the first time since 2014.

River fans gave the players and coaching staff a huge send-off as they departed for the city of Tucumán.

River started 2020 in extraordinary fashion by winning six matches on the bounce in the league, only dropping points in their last league match in a 1-1 draw with Defensa y Justicia.

Their opposition, Atlético Tucumán, are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions and will be hoping to end their season on a high.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo, during his time at River, has won several trophies which include; Copa Sudamericana, the Copa Libertadores (twice) and is the most successful manager River's history. One trophy missing is the Superliga Argentina and he will be eager to include that among his list of achievements at the club.

In the mid-week Copa Libertadores clash, Gallardo decided to take a mixed squad, with an eye on the league match, to Ecuador to take on LDU Quito, which resulted in a heavy 3-0 loss. However, all will be forgiven if the title returns to the Red & White half of Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Boca Juniors will be hoping River do slip up to snatch the title from their grasp. They will be taking on Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata who are currently managed by Argentine footballing God, Diego Maradona.

Boca, who are unbeaten this year, are huge favourites for the match. To lift the title, not only do they need a win, Atlético Tucumán should stop River picking up all three points.

Since River last won a title, Boca have three to their name. However, after defeats to their rivals in back to back Copa Libertadores campaigns, Boca will be hoping they can get one over their great nemesis.

It promises to be an exciting evening of football, with two of the biggest teams in South America, hoping they can add yet another piece of silverware to their ever-growing trophy cabinet.

Will River win their first league title since 2014 or will Boca rise to the top?