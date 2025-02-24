Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Boca Juniors entertain Alianza Lima at the Estadio Alberto José Armando in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

Boca were humbled 1-0 in the first leg at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima. Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Ceppelini opened the scoring for Alianza in the fourth minute. Efforts to improve their lead were thwarted by Boca’s steadfast defence.

Xeneize opened their Argentine Primera División season with a goalless home draw with Argentinos Juniors. They have played seven league matches, winning four and losing one. Boca are third in the standings, tied on 14 points with second-placed Argentinos Juniors – both trailing the leaders by one point.

Alianza, meanwhile, were hoping for more goals to improve their chances in the second leg but failed to breach Boca’s defence. Deploying the same attacking mode in the return leg would be risky, as it would leave holes behind for the opponents to exploit.

Los Blanquiazules had a dream start to their Liga 1 (Peruvian top-flight) season, crushing Cusco 3-0 at home. The visitors have played three league matches, winning two and losing one. They are fifth, tied on six points with two other teams. Alianza trail leaders, Melgar, by two points.

Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boca have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches with Alianza.

The hosts have hosted Alianza twice, winning once (5-0) and losing once (1-0).

Boca have won four times in their last five home matches across competitions.

Alianza have won once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Boca have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Alianza have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Boca: – W-L-W-W-L; Alianza: W-W-L-W-W

Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Boca kept Alianza in check in the first leg but will have to do more to overturn the deficit and clinch the tie.

Alianza might not push for goals to avoid exposing themselves, but sitting at the back could heap pressure on them. Boca come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Boca 3-1 Alianza

Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Boca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Boca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alianza to score - Yes

