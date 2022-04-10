Boca Juniors vs Always Ready prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Boca Juniors entertain Always Ready at La Bombonera in the second group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss in their campaign opener against Deportivo Cali while the visiting side overcame Corinthians by the same margin on Wednesday.

Group E has been termed as the Group of Death in the competition this season and it certainly delivered in the opening match week, with the two giants given a reality check by the other two sides.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Velez Sarsfield in their previous league outing while Always Ready secured a convincing 6-2 win over Universitario di Vinto in their previous league fixture.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The hosts have faced Bolivian opposition in this competition before, while this will be the first time Always Ready face an Argentine opponent in a competitive fixture.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Always Ready form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready Team News

Boca Juniors

Xeneizes recovered Guillermo Fernández and Diego González from muscle injuries but González is suspended for the game. Carlos Zambrano picked up a hamstring injury and is ruled out for the game.

Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, who is injured, and Javier García remain suspended in the competition due to disciplinary actions from last season.

Christian Pavon's future with the club is uncertain and he is not included in the squad at the moment.

Injured: Carlos Izquierdoz, Carlos Zambrano

Suspended: Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, Diego González, Javier García

Unavailable: Christian Pavon

Always Ready

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for La Banda Roja.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustín Rossi (GK); Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Gaston Avila, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez, Aaron Molinas; Luis Vasquez, Darío Benedetto

Club Always Ready Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lucas Galarza (GK); Medina Roman, Marc Enoumba, Nelson Cabrera, Jorge Flores; Elkin Blanco, Sergio Adrian, Rodrigo Romallo, Gustavo Cristaldo; Juan Arce, Marcos Riquelme

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready Prediction

Both sides have scored 11 goals in their league games this season but the visiting side have enjoyed a better run of form recently. The hosts have some notable absentees for this game which might prevent them from securing a win here.

We expect the Bolivian side to eke out a narrow win in their trip to Argentina.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-2 Always Ready

Edited by Peter P