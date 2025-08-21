Boca Juniors vs Banfield Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Boca Juniors and Banfield will trade tackles in an Argentine Primera Division matchday six clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Alberto J Armando.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-0 win they registered away to Independiente Rivadavia over the weekend. They went into the break ahead through Tomas Bottari's own goal on the half-hour mark. Exequiel Zeballos and Alan Velasco scored late second-half goals to secure the win.

Banfield, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a thrilling 3-2 comeback home win over Estudiantes. Santiago Arzamendia and Roman Gomez scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break. Rodrigo Auzmendi, Lautaro Ríos, and Martin Rio scored second-half goals to complete the comeback just past the hour mark.

Ad

Trending

The win saw El Taladro climb to ninth spot in the standings with seven points to show for their efforts in five games. Boca Juniors are one point and one spot beneath them.

Boca Juniors vs Banfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boca Juniors have 20 wins from the last 36 head-to-head games. Banfield were victorious seven times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Boca Juniors claimed a 1-0 away win.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Boca's win over Rivadavia ended their run of 12 games without a win across all competitions. They lost five games in this run.

Four of Banfield's five league games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net and have also produced three goals or more.

Five of Boca Juniors' last seven games have produced fewer than three goals.

Ad

Boca Juniors vs Banfield Prediction

Boca Juniors ended their long wait for a win last time out, with the victory over Rivadavia marking their first victory in four months. They will be aiming to win consecutive games for the first time since March.

Banfield started their season with a goalless draw at home to Defensa, but their four games since then have been high-scoring.

We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Ad

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-0 Banfield

Boca Juniors vs Banfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More