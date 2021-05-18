Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Boca Juniors will welcome Barcelona SC to La Bambonera on Wednesday for a matchday five fixture in Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a morale-boosting 4-2 penalty shootout victory against rivals River Plate in the quarterfinal of the Copa Argentina.

Goals from Carlos Tevez and Julian Alvarez ensured that extra-time was played which proceeded to the penalty shootout.

Barcelona SC picked up a narrow 1-0 win away to Nueve de Octubre in the Ecuadorian Serie A. Damian Diaz scored a 48th-minute penalty to give the visitors all three points.

The two teams will be seeking a victory to boost their chances of securing qualification to the knockout stage.

Barcelona SC currently occupy top spot in the table with nine points, and a win would guarantee them qualification, although a draw could also be favorable.

Boca Juniors are in third place and anything other than a win could be detrimental to their chances of qualification.

🎥 ¡El triunfo de Las Gladiadoras ante GELP, desde adentro!



Los goles de Carolina Troncoso y Andrea Ojeda, en la mañana de La Plata para un nueva victoria. Metete en la intimidad de las punteras del fútbol argentino.



💻📱 Revivilo completo en 👉 https://t.co/pRdZHjLNKE pic.twitter.com/PLJFtYdWgm — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) May 17, 2021

Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth continental meeting between the sides and Boca Juniors dominate the head-to-head record with three victories.

Barcelona SC were victorious in one match, while the two teams shared the spoils on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg clash on 5 May 2021 when a lone second-half strike by Carlos Garces gave Barcelona SC a 1-0 home win.

Boca Juniors have been on a poor run of form, with their shootout victory in the Superclasico halting a three-game losing run. Barcelona SC have lost just one of their last eight games.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC Team News

Boca Juniors

Three players have been sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Carlos Zambrano (muscle), Mauro Zarate (muscle) and Eduardo Salvio (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Los Azul y Oro.

Injuries: Mauro Zarate, Carlos Zambrano, Eduardo Salvio

Suspension: None

Barcelona SC

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi (GK); Frank Fabra, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Lopes Julio Buffarini; Augustin Almendra, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina; Villa Cano, Carlos Tevez, Christian Pavon

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinonez, William Riveros, Fernando Leon, Byron Segura; Bruno Pinatares, Nixon Molina; Mario Pineida, Damian Diaz, Emmanuel Martinez; Carlos Acosta

Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC Prediction

Barcelona SC have been the more consistent side in recent months but Boca Juniors' need for all three points could spur the players to perform at their best. Neither manager is likely to go all out in attack, considering that a draw is not exactly a fatal result for either side.

Home advantage could weigh heavily on this fixture, giving the hosts a slight edge. We are predicting a narrow victory for Boca in a tight encounter.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-0 Barcelona SC