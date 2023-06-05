Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6, 2023 

Boca Juniors host Colo Colo at the Alberto Jose Armando on Tuesday (June 6) in the group stage of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign.

The hosts have endured a largely underwhelming run of results in the Argentine top flight this season and will hope for better luck on the continent. Boca lost 1-0 to Colombian outfit Deportivo Pereira in their last Copa Libertadores game. They could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target.

Boca sit atop their group with seven points from four games and will seal a spot in the knockouts with maximum points.

Colo, meanwhile, have struggled recently and are in danger of exiting the continental showpiece in the group stage. They played out a 1-1 draw against Monagas in the competition last time out. Colo fell behind just after the hour mark before Marcos Bolados scored a late leveler.

Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Boca and Colo Colo, who trail 5-2.

Boca have won their last three games in the fixture after winning one of their previous four.

Colo are without a clean sheet in five games.

Five of Boca's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Colo are the only side in Group F this season yet to lose away.

Xeneize have the best defensive record in the group, conceding just twice.

Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Prediction

Boca have lost two of their last three games after losing one of their previous seven. They have, however, won their last four home games and will fancy their chances here.

Colo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They have struggled to pick up points on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Boca 2-0 Colo

Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Boca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)

