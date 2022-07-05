Boca Juniors vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Boca Juniors welcome Corinthians to La Bombonera for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The first leg in Brazil ended in a goalless draw last week, so it's a winner-take-all in the second leg. The two teams were drawn in Group E of the competition and were again pitted against each other in the Round of 16.

Corinthians secured a 2-0 win at home in the group stage against Boca Juniors, while the game at Tuesday's venue ended 1-1. So Corinthians will look to maintain their unbeaten run this season against the Argentinean club.

Both teams suffered defeats in the league over the weekend, fielding mostly fringe player. Boca Juniors lost 3-0 at home to Banfield, while Corinthians suffered a 4-0 loss at Fluminense.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡La impresionante atajada de Cassio desde el campo de juego!



🧤 El arquero de - con



#GloriaEterna ¡La impresionante atajada de Cassio desde el campo de juego!🧤 El arquero de @Corinthians le sacó un gran remate a Benedetto en elcon @BocaJrsOficial por la ida de los octavos de final de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores ⚪️⚫️ ¡La impresionante atajada de Cassio desde el campo de juego! 🔝🇧🇷🧤 El arquero de @Corinthians le sacó un gran remate a Benedetto en el 0⃣-0⃣ con @BocaJrsOficial por la ida de los octavos de final de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores. #GloriaEterna https://t.co/NsNrmWQhVi

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two teams across competitions, with nine of them coming in the Copa Libertadores.

Their head-to-head record is perfectly even in the continental competition, with two wins for each side and five games ending in draws. Overall, the home team enjoy a 3-2 lead in wins, while six games have ended in draws. Boca Juniors are undefeated at home against Timao.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W,

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians Team News

Boca Juniors

The home team are free from any injury concerns, and Frank Fabra's return from suspension completes the squad for Xeneizes. Diego Gonzalez and Norberto Briasco have not been included in the squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Gonzalez, Norberto Briasco.

Corinthians

Fagner, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito are sidelined with injuries. while Adson is ruled out due to COVID-19. The four players have not travelled to Buenos Aires. Paulinho is a long-term absentee, while Maycon remains sidelined.

Gil and Willian are nursing injuries but have travelled with the squad and will likely start from the bench.

Injured: Fagner, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito, Maycon, Paulinho.

Doubtful: Gil, Willian.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Adson.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians Predicted XIs

Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi (GK); Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Daiío Benedetto, Sebastian Villa.

Corinthians (4-4-2): Cassio (GK), Rafael Ramos, Joao Victor, Raul Gustavo, Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Lucas Piton, Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Roger Guedes.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians Prediction

Corinthians have some notable absentees for the game, which might impact their performance. They have also not picked up a win in their trip against Boca Juniors. The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage and secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-0 Corinthians.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far