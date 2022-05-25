Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Boca Juniors will return to continental action this week as they host Deportivo Cali at the Alberto J. Armando on Thursday in their final group stage game.

The Argentine outfit have had mixed results in the Copa Libertadores this season and need a result this week to advance in the competition. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians in their last game and will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points after dominating the game.

Boca Juniors have picked up seven points from five games and sit third in the group. Victory on Thursday will see them advance to the knockout stages.

Deportivo Cali have impressed on their return to the continental showpiece and are now on the hunt for knockout football. They returned to winning ways in the competition last time out, beating Always Ready 3-0 on home turf via goals from Jhon Vasquez and Harold Mosquera.

The Colombian club sit atop Group E with 10 points from five games and will just need a draw on Thursday to confirm knockout football.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali, all of which have come in the Copa Libertadores. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other meeting ended in a draw.

Boca Juniors Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-W-L-W-L

Deportivo Cali Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-D-L-W

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Team News

Boca Juniors

Former Manchester United man Marcos Rojo has returned from a five-game suspension and should start here. Sebastian Villa, however, remains out with a suspension of his own while Diego Gonzalez and Norberto Briasco are both injured.

Agustin Almendra and Cristian Pavón both remain unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: Diego Gonzalez, Norberto Briasco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastián Villa

Unavailable: Agustín Almendra, Cristian Pavón

Deportivo Cali

Angelo Rodriguez is the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Angelo Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi (GK); Jorge Figal, Marcos Riojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernández, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio, Exequiel Zeballos, Dario Benedetto

Deportivo Cali Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo De Amores (GK); Aldair Gutierrez, José Carlos Caldera, Miguel Nazarit, Kevin Velasco; Jimmy Congo, Edgard Camargo; Jhon Vásquez, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Harold Mosquera; Yony Gonzalez

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Prediction

Boca Juniors are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, most recently beating Tigre 3-0 to lift the Copa da la Liga title. They have lost just one home game all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Deportivo Cali's latest result ended a four-game winless run but marked just their second win in their last 12 games across all competitions. The hosts are in better form and should win here.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 3-1 Deportivo Cali

Edited by Peter P