Boca Juniors vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

The stage is set for the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, as six-time champions Boca Juniors will square off against Fluminense at the Maracana on Saturday.

Boca Juniors are in the final for the first time since 2018, when they finished as runners-up to River Plate. Fluminense are in the final for the first time since 2008, when they finished as the runners-up to LDU Quito.

The last four editions of the continental competition have been won by Brazilian teams, twice apiece by Palmeiras and Flamengo. Fluminense will look to keep the Brazilian dominance in the competition alive while also lifting the trophy for the first time in history.

Boca registered a 4-2 win on penalties over Palmeiras in the semi-finals last month. Fluminense overcame Brazilian rivals Internacional 4-3 in the semi-finals, scoring in the 81st and 87th minutes in the second leg to secure a memorable win.

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in the Copa Libertadores, with the last meeting taking place in the quarter-finals of the 2012 edition. The head-to-head record is perfectly even, with two wins apiece for both teams and two games ending in draws.

Their last three meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Fluminense failing to score twice in that period.

Boca Juniors have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games in the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense have just one win in their six games since booking their place in the final of the Copa Libertadores last month.

Boca Juniors are winless in their last two games. Fluminense, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their last two matches, failing to score in these games as well.

Boca have won 12 knockout-round meetings against Brazilian clubs in the Libertadores, more than twice as many as any other team in history.

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense Prediction

Xeneize will be without their captain Marcos Rojo through suspension in the title decider after the former Manchester United defender picked up a red card in the semi-final second leg against Palmeiras.

Exequiel Zeballos is a long-term absentee for them with an ACL injury but a piece of good news is that Darío Benedetto has recovered from a muscle injury and is in contention to start in the final.

Fluzão play their home games at the Maracana, so will have a huge advantage in this match over the six-time champions. Nino and Felipe Melo returned to training earlier this week and are in contention to start.

Both teams fielded second-fiddle squads in their previous league games, with Edinson Cavani being rested by Boca and Fluminense resting Marcelo.

At the Maracana, the two teams have one win apiece and one game has ended in a draw. In competitions like this one, experience matters, and on the last four occasions when a former champion contested the final against a team that had never won it, the experienced team came out on top.

With that in mind and considering the record of Boca against Brazilian teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win, with the match likely to be decided in extra time.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-1 Fluminense

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Merentiel to score or assist any time - Yes