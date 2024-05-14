Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2024

Boca Juniors will welcome Fortaleza to La Bombonera in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday. The hosts are in second place in the Group D table with seven points, two fewer than the visitors, who are at the top of the table.

The hosts registered a 2-1 away win over Trinidense in the Sudamericana last week, with Edinson Cavani scoring an injury-time winner. They failed to build on that form and lost 1-0 to Atletico Tucuman in the Argentine Primeira Division on Sunday.

The visitors suffered their first loss of the competition last week, falling to a 4-1 loss to Nacional Potosi. Their winless run continued in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Botafogo.

Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, with Fortaleza recording a 4-1 home win. Boca Juniors will look to return the favor in this match.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza Team News

Boca Juniors

Aaron Anselmino picked up a thigh injury in training and is set to sit this one out. Kevin Zenón has a knock and is a doubt for this match. Edinson Cavani has recovered from a muscle overload and should start here.

Injured: Aaron Anselmino

Doubtful: Kevin Zenón

Suspended: None

Fortaleza

Calebe and Lucas Sasha are injured and have not been included in the 24-player squad for this match. New signings Felipe Jonatan and Breno Lopes are ineligible to play in the group stage. Renato Kayzer will serve the last of his two-game ban here.

Injured: Calebe, Lucas Sasha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Renato Kayzer

Unavailable: Felipe Jonatan, Breno Lopes

Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Figal, Lautaro Blanco; Pol Fernández, Ezequiel Fernández, Cristian Medina, Jabes Saralegui; Miguel Merentiel, Edinson Cavani

Fortaleza Predicted XI (4-4-2): João Ricardo; Tinga, Emanuel Brítez, Titi, Bruno Pacheco; José Welison, Hercules, Tomás Pochettino, Matheus Rossetto; Yago Pikachu, Juan Martín Lucero

Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza Prediction

Xeneize have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, with five wins and four losses. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, recording seven wins on the trot, and are strong favorites.

Leão do Pici have endured a five-game winless streak in all competitions, with four games ending in draws. They have scored just three goals in that period and might struggle here. They have a lengthy absentee list for this match, which might impact their performance.

With that in mind and considering the home advantage for Boca Juniors, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-1 Fortaleza