Boca Juniors vs Monagas Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023

Boca Juniors welcome Monagas to the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in their final group game of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (June 29).

The hosts are assured of a berth in the knockouts, as they have ten points from five games, five more than third-placed Monagas. In their previous outing, Marcelo Weigandt's 55th-minute winner helped Boca to a 1-0 win over Colo-Colo.

Mongagas, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season last time around. Edanyilber Navas' 19th-minute penalty helped them beat Deportivo Pereira 1-0 at home.

This is a must-win game for them, as a loss could see them finish last in the group, missing out on the spot in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs.

Boca Juniors vs Monagas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting coming in the reverse fixture in April, which ended goalless.

Boca have the best defensive record in the competition this season, conceding twice in five games. Interestingly, they have had three wins in the competition, scoring just five goals.

Monagas have the joint-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring thrice in five games.

Boca have won their two home games in the Libertadores this season, while Monagas have lost their last two away outings.

Boca are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, winning five. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games.

Monagas are winless in six away games, losing five, not scoring in four.

Boca Juniors vs Monagas Prediction

Boca have one win in four games across competitions but have fared better at home, with five wins from six outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their five games in the Libertadores this season.

Monagas, meanwhile, have won just once on their travels this season. They have struggled recently, too, with just one win across competitions since April. As Boca have already booked their place in the knockouts, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Boca 1-1 Monagas

Boca Juniors vs Monagas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Advíncula to score or assist anytime - Yes

