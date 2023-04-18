Boca Juniors vs Pereira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023 

Boca Juniors welcome Pereira to La Bombanera for a matchday two fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (April 18).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Estudiantes at the same venue in league action over the weekend, thanks to Mauro Boselli's second-half strike. Pereira, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at home to Santa Fe in the Colombian league. All four goals came in the first half. Hugo Rodallega's brace helped Santa Fe claw back from a two-goal deficit after Carlos Aguirre and Angelo Rodriguez's strikes.

Group F of the Libertadores is firmly in the balance, with all four teams in the group level on one point. Boca Juniors kickstarted their campaign with a goalless draw at Venezuelan outfit Monagas.

Pereira, meanwhile, had to come from behind to snatch a late point in a 1-1 draw at home against Colo Colo. Leonardo Gil put Colo Colo ahead from the spot in the first half before Angelo Rodriguez stepped off the bench to level matters in the 81st minute.

Boca Juniors vs Pereira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Boca are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in four games across competitions.

Pereira are on a six-game unbeaten streak, with five games in this sequence ending in a share of the spoils.

Boca have kept a clean sheet in one of their last five home games across competitions.

Four of Pereira last six away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Boca have just one win in their last five competitive games at home.

Boca Juniors vs Pereira Prediction

Boca have struggled for consistency, while their home form has also been far below the level usually expected of them. Pereira, for their part, have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks, with their six-game unbeaten run sparked by five draws.

Games involving the two sides this season have been typically low-scoring affairs, and the trend should continue. Boca are the bookmakers' favourites, but their inconsistency means nothing can be taken for granted.

Prediction: Boca 1-0 Pereira

Boca Juniors vs Pereira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Boca to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

