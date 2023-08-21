Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2023

Boca Juniors will welcome local rivals Racing Club to the Alberto José Armando Stadium in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts recorded a 4-2 win on penalties over Nacional in the round of 16 after the two teams drew 2-2 on aggregate after two legs. Miguel Merentiel and Luis Advíncula put Boca ahead twice in the second leg but Nacional were able to come back on both occasions.

The visitors recorded a 5-4 win over Atletico Nacional in the previous round. After the first leg ended in a 4-2 win for Atletico, they produced a remarkable performance in the home leg to record a 3-0 win, exactly what they needed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The hosts got their Argentine Primera División second phase campaign underway with a 3-1 win over Platense on Saturday while the visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Union.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 78 times in all competitions since 1986. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 37 wins. The visitors have 23 wins to their name and 18 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Argentine Primera División in April, with Boca Juniors recording a 3-1 home win.

They have met seven times in the Libertadores thus far. The hosts have been the better team in these meetings with four wins. The visitors have one win and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording nine wins. At home, they have won six games in a row and have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The visitors have just one win in their last four games and are winless in their last four away games.

Juniors have a 100% record at home in the Libertadores this season. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their last two away games.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Prediction

Xeneize have seen an upturn in form recently, winning nine of their last 11 games. At home, they have won six games in a row, recording 11 wins in 12 games. They have suffered a couple of defeats in their last seven home meetings against the visitors.

La Academia, unlike the hosts, have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win from their last four games. They have suffered defeats in two of their last four away games and might struggle here. They have failed to score in four of their seven meetings in the Libertadores.

Considering the hosts' current form and dominance in the Libertadores against the visitors, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-1 Racing Club

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Piovi to score or assist any time - Yes