Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2023

Boca Juniors and city rivals Racing Club will square off at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the Argentine Super Cup on Friday.

Boca booked their spot in the Super Cup as league winners last season. La Xeneizes won the league by two points ahead of their opponents on Friday.

Racing Club won the Trofeo de Campeones by defeating Boca Juniors in a tense final in November. Norberto Briasco put Boca ahead in the 19th minute but this lead was canceled by Matias Rojas' 22nd-minute goal. Extra time was needed to decide the tie, with Carlos Jonas Alcaraz scoring the match-winner in the 118th minute.

The final was mired in controversy, with eight yellow cards and three red cards issued in normal time, while eight cards were dished out in extra time, including seven after the winning goal was scored.

The ill-tempered game ended prematurely, with the referee blowing the full-time whistle owing to FIFA rules that both sides must have at least seven players on the field.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boca Juniors have 24 wins from their last 51 matches against Racing Club. Racing Club have 17 wins to their name, while 10 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the final of the Trofeo do Campeones when Racing claimed a 2-1 win.

Boca Juniors are on a five-game winless run, losing two matches and drawing three games in this run.

Racing Club have lost just one of their last 11 games, winning nine matches in this run.

Each of the last eight head-to-head games between the two sides produced less than three goals in normal time, with seven games seeing one team fail to find the back of the net.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club

Boca Juniors and Racing Club were arguably the standout sides in Argentine football last season, having disputed the league crown and cup final.

Boca narrowly edged out El Primer Grande by two points in the league, with Racing getting their pound of flesh in the final of the Trofeo de Campeones.

Racing Club @RacingClub



Julieta Blanco, Dulce Tortolo, Laura Rivarola y Evelyn Olmedo cuidan el arco de Racing 🥅



¡Vamos Racing! En las mejores manosJulieta Blanco, Dulce Tortolo, Laura Rivarola y Evelyn Olmedo cuidan el arco de Racing¡Vamos Racing! En las mejores manos 👐 ⚽Julieta Blanco, Dulce Tortolo, Laura Rivarola y Evelyn Olmedo cuidan el arco de Racing 💙 🥅¡Vamos Racing! 💪 🎓 https://t.co/Be0hlBQUUR

Racing Club have been the more consistent side and will be looking to keep their momentum going. We are backing Racing Club to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 0-1 Racing Club

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Racing Club to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45.5 booking points

Poll : 0 votes