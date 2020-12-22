Boca Juniors vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2020

Boca Juniors will be back in action in the midweek when they host Racing Club in their Copa Libertadores quarter-final fixture at La Bombonera.

The hosts are trailing 1-0 on aggregate, having conceded from Racing's only shot on target in the first leg last week.

The two Buenos Aires rivals will fight it out for the last spot in the semi-finals of the prestigious continental competition in a do-or-die fixture.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors and Racing are two of the oldest and most successful clubs in Argentine football. They have squared off 184 times since their first recorded meeting in 1931.

Though Xeneizes have won 86 of these encounters, they are winless against La Academia in their last four outings. The visitors have 54 wins to their name and 44 games have ended in a draw.

Boca Juniors form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Racing Club form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Team News

Manager Miguel Ángel Russo does not have any injury or suspension concerns for this knockout fixture. However, fatigue will be a factor for the squad, as they will be in action for the third time in a week.

Veteran striker Carlos Tevez was rested in their Primera Division fixture, and could move into the starting XI in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marcelo Diaz has been injured for the last two weeks.

Racing Club are missing veteran midfielder Marcelo Diaz, who has been recovering from meniscus surgery and has not featured in the last two weeks.

Injured: Marcelo Diaz (meniscus)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Julio Buffarini, Gastón Ávila, Carlos Zambrano, Emmanuel Mas; Diego Gonzalez, Leonardo Jara, Mauro Zarate; Sebastian Villa, Edwin Cardona, Gonzalo Maroni

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Gabriel Arias; Eugenio Mena, Nery Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Alexis Soto; Carlos Alcaraz; Lorenzo Melgarejo, Matias Rojas, Leonel Miranda; Lisandro López, Augusto Solari

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Prediction

Boca Juniors v Racing Club is an interesting matchup.

The visitors have not made it into the last four of the Libertadores since 1997 but have a good chance of doing so this season, thanks to a narrow 1-0 lead on aggregate. If they can score a goal in this encounter, they will put Boca Juniors under pressure.

The hosts have struggled to find the back of the net in recent games but are capable of producing an inspired display on their own turf. Given the recent form of both sides and a goal advantage for Racing, we expect the game to end in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-1 Racing Club

