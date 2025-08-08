Boca Juniors vs Racing Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Boca Juniors will invite Racing to La Bombonera in the Clausura phase of the Argentine Primera División on Saturday. Both teams have endured a poor start to their campaign, with the hosts having two points from three games and La Academia having three points to their name.

Ad

Xeneize lost 1-0 away to Huracán in their previous league outing, which was their second consecutive loss in all competitions. They are currently on an eight-game winless run in all competitions and will look to bounce back in this home game.

The visitors suffered their second loss of the league campaign in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Estudiantes. They bounced back with a 3-0 home win in the Copa Argentina round of 16 on Sunday. Duvan Vergara scored from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, and Facundo Mura added the third goal after their lead was doubled thanks to Miguel Barbieri's own goal.

Ad

Trending

Boca Juniors vs Racing Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 220 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 94-74 in wins, and 52 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Apertura phase in February, and La Academia recorded a 2-0 home win.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Xeneize are winless in their last two home games in the Primera Division. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in both games.

The visitors have won their last three away games in the Primera Division and have kept two clean sheets in that period.

Ad

Boca Juniors vs Racing Prediction

Xeneize are winless in all competitions since May, losing four of the eight games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in this fixture, keeping four clean sheets. Notably, they have seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last six league games.

La Academia have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last six away games, recording five wins.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-1 Racing

Boca Juniors vs Racing Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More