Boca Juniors vs Racing Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:26 GMT
Racing Club v Boca Juniors - Torneo Apertura Betano 2025 - Source: Getty
Racing Club and Boca Juniors meet in the Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors will invite Racing to La Bombonera in the Clausura phase of the Argentine Primera División on Saturday. Both teams have endured a poor start to their campaign, with the hosts having two points from three games and La Academia having three points to their name.

Xeneize lost 1-0 away to Huracán in their previous league outing, which was their second consecutive loss in all competitions. They are currently on an eight-game winless run in all competitions and will look to bounce back in this home game.

The visitors suffered their second loss of the league campaign in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Estudiantes. They bounced back with a 3-0 home win in the Copa Argentina round of 16 on Sunday. Duvan Vergara scored from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, and Facundo Mura added the third goal after their lead was doubled thanks to Miguel Barbieri's own goal.

also-read-trending Trending

Boca Juniors vs Racing Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 220 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 94-74 in wins, and 52 games have ended in draws.
  • They last met in the Apertura phase in February, and La Academia recorded a 2-0 home win.
  • Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Xeneize are winless in their last two home games in the Primera Division. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in both games.
  • The visitors have won their last three away games in the Primera Division and have kept two clean sheets in that period.
Boca Juniors vs Racing Prediction

Xeneize are winless in all competitions since May, losing four of the eight games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in this fixture, keeping four clean sheets. Notably, they have seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last six league games.

La Academia have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last six away games, recording five wins.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-1 Racing

Boca Juniors vs Racing Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

