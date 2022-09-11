Boca Juniors vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors will entertain arch-rivals River Plate at La Bombonera in yet another edition of the highly-anticipated Superclasico on Sunday.

The two Buenos Aires-based foes are tied on 29 points in the Argentine Primera Division standings and will be looking to get one up on each other. Interestingly, both teams are undefeated in their last six games and have picked up four wins in that period.

The home team recorded a 2-1 win over Colon in their previous league outing and picked up a 2-0 win over Barracas Central, keeping a clean sheet for the second game in a row.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Head-to-Head

This will be the 258th edition of the Superclasico. The two teams have contested this derby fiercely, with as many as 83 games ending in draws. The hosts have a lead in the head-to-head record with 90 wins to their name.

Xeneizes have been the better side in recent meetings between the two sides and have lost just once in their last seven games. River Plate, who have 84 wins to their name, last picked up a win at Sunday's venue in a league fixture in 2019.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Team News

Boca Juniors

Exequiel Zeballos and Sebastian Villa are long-term absentees for the hosts. There are no fresh absentees for them in this crucial game.

Injured: Exequiel Zeballos, Sebastian Villa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

River Plate

Marcos Rojo has not been able to prove his match fitness and might miss out on this game. Robert Rojas underwent ankle surgery last month and is not expected to start here.

Bruno Zuculini is suspended following his red card in the game against Barracas Central.

Injured: Marcos Rojo, Robert Rojas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bruno Zuculini

Unavailable: None

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Predicted XIs

Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Nicolás Figal, Frank Fabra; Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Martín Payero; Luca Langoni, Darío Benedetto, Norberto Briasco

River Plate (4-4-2): Franco Armani; Marcelo Herrera, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco; Nicolás De la Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Agustín Palavecino; Matías Suárez, Lucas Beltrán

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Prediction

Though Boca Juniors have recorded nine wins, one more than the visitors, they have also suffered more defeats than them, six compared to the four suffered by River Plate.

The visitors have also outscored Boca Juniors 27-23 in the league and have a better defensive record, conceding 14 goals, while Boca have conceded 22 times this season.

Boca head into this game in better form, with three wins in a row, and given their better record at home in recent fixtures, a defeat for them seems unlikely. A high-scoring draw might ensue between the two bitter rivals here.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-2 River Plate

