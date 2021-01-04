Boca Juniors vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Copa Libertadores 

Two of South America's biggest giants will clash at the famed La Bambonera in midweek, as Boca Juniors host Santos in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final.

The home side recovered from a 1-0 first leg deficit to overcome domestic rivals Racing Club 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, while Santos were also victorious over a fellow Brazilian side, with Gremio falling to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Boca Juniors were held to a 2-2 draw at home against fierce rivals River Plate in their most recent fixture, with an early strike from Ramon Abile giving them the advantage until two quick-fire second half goals gave River the advantage before Sebastian Villa salvaged a draw with an 86th-minute goal.

Santos, for their part, were also held to a stalemate at home to Cera, with first half goals from Samuel and Marinho ensuring that both sides shared the spoils.

Boca Juniors vs Santos Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth time the two sides are meeting on the continental stage and Boca Juniors would have fond memories of the last time they met.

The two sides clashed in the final of the 2003 Copa Libertadores, where the Argentines picked up a 5-1 aggregate victory to win their fifth Libertadores title, with a 2-0 first leg win in Argentina followed by a 3-1 victory in Brazil.

Their earlier clash had come in the 1963 final, where a Pele-inspired Santos registered a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Santos form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Boca Juniors vs Santos Team News

Boca Juniors

Coach Miguel Russo had a relatively full squad to choose from for the Super Clasico last weekend, although midfielder Diego Gonzalez is still ruled out with a long-term injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Boca Juniors.

Injury: Diego Gonzalez

Suspension: None

Santos

The Black-and-White have several absentees for the trip to Buenos Aires through injury.

Fernando Pilleggi (COVID-19), Jobson (muscle), Para (Thigh), Vladimir (foot), Carlos Andres Sanchez (Ligament), Raniel (leg), and Rafael Longuine (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Cuca.

Injuries: Fernando Pilleggi, Para, Jobson, Vladimir, Carlos Andres Sanchez, Rafael Longuine, Raniel

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors vs Santos Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Esteban Andrassa (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Zambrano, Gaston Ávila, Julio Buffarini; Sebastian Villa, Nicolas Capaldo, Alan Gonzalo Varela, Edwin Cardona; Ramon Abila, Mauro Zarate

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Furtado (GK); Felipe Jonathan, Luan Peres, Laercio Solda, Lucas Braga; Diego Pituca, Alison, Sandry Roberto; Yeferson Soteldo, Kai Jorge, Marinho

Boca Juniors vs Santos Prediction

Santos have been in indifferent form for the last few weeks and the absence of several key players could hamper their chances of progressing in the continental competition.

Quem vai fazer o primeiro gol do Peixão em 2021? 🤔⁣

⁣

📸 Staff Images / CONMEBOL⁣ pic.twitter.com/MsTsNWc6IU — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 4, 2021

Boca Juniors star Carlos Tevez was still a teenager the last time both sides met and contributed a goal in the final for which he was named MVP of the tournament.

The former Manchester United man is desperate to end his career on a high by guiding his boyhood club to victory in the Libertadores and could play a key role in this tie.

Despite lacking the usual atmosphere and support of a jampacked Bombanera, Boca Juniors should still do enough to pick a victory here.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-0 Santos