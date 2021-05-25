Boca Juniors vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Boca Juniors will welcome The Strongest to La Bambonera on Thursday for their final matchday in Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

This fixture is a direct knockout match for qualification to the round-of-16. The hosts currently sit in second spot, having garnered seven points from five matches to date.

The Strongest are bottom of the table but are just one point behind the Buenos Aires side and a victory would see the Bolivians progress to the last eight.

Boca Juniors were held to a goalless draw at home by Barcelona SC on matchday five. That stalemate saw the Ecuadorians secure progress to the knockout rounds, while it left Boca needing to better Santos' result on the final day to progress.

The Strongest were 2-1 victors against Santos. Willie and Jair Reinoso scored two quickfire goals in the first half to power the hosts to victory.

Boca Juniors vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the sides. Boca Juniors secured a 1-0 away victory in the first leg clash. Sebastian Villa scored an early goal to give the Argentines a narrow victory away from home.

The Strongest kicked off their continental sojourn in disastrous fashion, losing all three of their opening games. They have, however, rebounded in style with consecutive victories to keep them in the hunt for qualification.

Boca Juniors have just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Boca Juniors vs The Strongest Team News

Four players are unavailable for selection. Marcos Rojo, Carlos Zambrano and Eduardo Salvio have all been sidelined with groin, muscle and ACL injuries respectively, while midfielder Christian Medina is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

There are no suspension worries for manager Miguel Angel Russo.

Injuries: Marcos Rojo, Carlos Zambrano, Eduardo Salvio

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Christian Medina

The Strongest

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. However, defender Gonzalo Castillo was suspended for the sending off he received against Santos.

Injury: None

Suspension: Gonzalo Castillo

Boca Juniors vs The Strongest Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada (GK), Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Lopez, Nicolas Capaldo, Augustin Almendra, Jorman Campuzano, Alan Va, Villa Cano, Franco Soldano, Cristian Pavon

The Strongest Predicted XI (5-3-2): Daniel Vaca (GK), Sagredo Chavez, Juan Valverde, Fernando Martelli, Marvin Bejarano, Saul Torres, Willie, Richet Gomez, Ramiro Vaca, Rolando Blackburn, Jair Reinoso

Boca Juniors vs The Strongest Prediction

The two sides are in need of points, setting this up as one of the most exciting fixtures on the final day.

Boca Juniors are heavy favorites and have more decisive players but they have flattered to deceive in recent weeks. Nevertheless, we are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 2-1 The Strongest