Boca Juniors vs Trinidense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023 

Boca Juniors welcome Sportivo Trinidense to Estadio Alberto J. Armando for a Copa Sudamericana clash on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 3-1 away win over Newells Old Boys in the Argentine Primera Division. Their goals were scored by Cristian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenon while Julian Fernandez scored for the hosts.

Trinidense, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Gabriel Aguayo and Cecilio Dominguez scored to give Porteno a two-goal lead while Cesar Benitez halved the deficit from the spot in the 34th minute. Juan Iturbe guaranteed the win for the visitors in second half injury time.

El Triqui will now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where their opening game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Fortaleza. Boca Juniors played out a goalless draw away to Nacional Potosi.

The stalemate left the Buenos Aires outfit in second spot in Group D on one point. Sportivo Trinidense are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Boca Juniors vs Trinidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Trinidense have won just one of their last eight games across competitions (five losses).

Boca Juniors are currently on a five-game unbeaten run (four wins).

Sportivo Trinidense have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Four of Boca Juniors' last five games have produced three goals or more.

Boca Juniors have won their last five home games on the bounce, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Seven of Sportivo Trinidense's eight away games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Boca Juniors vs Trinidense Prediction

Boca Juniors did not have an ideal start to their Copa Sudamericana campaign and will be eager to register their first win here. The Xeneize have been in fine form at home and are heavy favorites to claim victory.

Trinidense started their continental campaign this term in the Copa Libertadores. They have found the going tough in the secondary competition and have been on a poor run of form.

We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 3-1 Trinidense

Boca Juniors vs Trinidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Boca Juniors to score over 1.5 goals