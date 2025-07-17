Boca Juniors vs Union Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Boca Juniors will invite Union to La Bombonera in the Torneo Clausura of the Argentine Primera Division on Friday. Both teams had enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign last week and will look to continue that form here.

The hosts got their campaign underway against Argentinos Juniors and were held to a goalless away draw. Their winless streak in all competitions was extended to five games with that draw, having gone winless in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage in June.

The visitors met Estudiantes in their campaign opener and registered a 1-0 home win. Mauricio Martínez scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute.

Boca Juniors vs Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 69 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. Tatengue have 16 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Apertura phase in January and played out a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets.

Xeneizes have drawn three of their last four competitive games.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three competitive games.

Both teams have been evenly matched in their last nine games in all competitions, recording three wins apiece.

Xeneizes have registered just one win in their last five Primera Division games, with that triumph registered on penalties. They have failed to score in the last three games in that period.

The visitors are currently on an 11-game winless run in the Primera Division, failing to score in eight.

Boca Juniors vs Union Prediction

Xeneizes failed to open their goalscoring account last week and will look to score in their first home game of the season. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Primera Division since September and are strong favorites.

Tatengue have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven away games in this fixture.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-1 Union

Boca Juniors vs Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

