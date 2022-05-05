Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld will hope to boost their chances of survival when they face Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion this Friday in the Bundesliga.

A win would lift Bielefeld to the promotion playoff spot should other results go their way and ensure they stay within touching distance of Hertha Berlin who occupy the 15th position.

Bochum, on the other hand, have already secured their top-flight status and don’t have much to play for in the upcoming games.

They can finish in the top 10, and that is perhaps something manager Thomas Reis will look at. It has been a pretty solid season for the team in their first campaign back in the top flight.

Bochum shocked Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in their previous outing, a result that ended a run of three games without a win.

Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-head

Arminia Bielefeld are on a terrible run of form, having failed to win a game since mid-February. They have lost seven and drawn two of their last nine Bundesliga games.

Games between the two sides tend to be fairly competitive as the head-to-head record isn’t heavily one-sided.

While Arminia Bielefeld have won this fixture 19 times, Bochum have picked up 23 victories. There have been 18 draws in total as well.

Bochum form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bochum

Danilo Soares had a hip issue but is back in contention for the clash. Patrick Osterhage, however, will miss out. Konstantinos Stafylidis will miss out as he is suspended for the game.

Injured: Patrick Osterhage

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Konstantinos Stafylidis

Arminia Bielefeld

Fabian Klos and Bryan Lasme are not expected to feature, while Cedric Brunner is also doubtful due to a concussion.

Injured: Fabian Klos, Bryan Lasme

Doubtful: Cedric Brunner

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted Lineups

Bochum Probable XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erham Masovic, Maxim Leitsch, Herbert Bockhorn; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Jurgen Locadia

Arminia Bielefeld Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Guilherme Ramos, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl; Masaya Okugawa, Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schopf; Janni Serra

Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld have a lot more to play for than Bochum, but their recent run of form has been awful. The draw against Hertha Berlin in their last outing will give them some confidence, but we see can’t see them picking up more than a point from their next game.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

