Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Bochum will invite Augsburg to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts are 17th in the standings and have just a two-point lead over last-placed Holstein Kiel. Fuggerstädter have won 10 of their 29 league games and are 11th in the standings with 39 points, the same as 10th-placed Werder Bremen.

Die Unabsteigbaren have endured a poor run of form and suffered their third consecutive league defeat last week. They hosted Stuttgart, and a hat-trick from Ermedin Demirović condemned them to a 4-0 loss.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga end after seven games last week as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Bayern Munich. Dimitris Giannoulis scored his first goal of the league campaign, thanks to an assist from Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, to give them the lead in the 30th minute.

Jamal Musiala pulled Bayern level in the 42nd minute, while Harry Kane scored in the 60th minute to put Bayern ahead. Chrislain Matsima's own goal extended Bayern's lead to two goals.

Bochum vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have crossed paths 10 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. Fuggerstädter have three wins and two games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against Die Unabsteigbaren and registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Bochum have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and have conceded 13 goals in these games.

Augsburg are unbeaten in their seven Bundesliga games in 2025, keeping five clean sheets.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren have lost their last three league games, scoring twice while conceding 10 times. Notably, they have lost four of their last five home games, failing to score in three.

Anthony Losilla picked up an ankle injury in training and is a major doubt. Matúš Bero picked up a knock against Stuttgart and might be benched for this match. Gerrit Holtmann and Bernardo face late fitness tests.

Fuggerstädter suffered their first league defeat since January last week and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their seven Bundesliga away games in 2025, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form.

Mërgim Berisha returned from an injury spell against Bayern and made an appearance from the bench. Cédric Zesiger was booked twice last week and will serve a suspension here. Reece Oxford is not yet an option for manager Jess Thorup, while Yusuf Kabadayi remains a long-term absentee.

The visitors have a good recent away record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bochum 0-2 Augsburg

Bochum vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

