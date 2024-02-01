Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Bochum will host Augsburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another season. They were beaten 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund in their last match, falling to a Niclas Fullkrug hat-trick after giving away two penalties.

Bochum have picked up 20 points from 19 games this season and sit 14th in the league table. They are just one point behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Augsburg have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the Bundesliga this season, with results under boss Jess Thorup going south after an encouraging start to life under the Dane.

They were beaten 3-2 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last match, with Ermedin Demirovic scoring a second-half brace to ensure a frantic finish to the game.

Bochum vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Bochum and Augsburg. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won twice. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Bochum have conceded 37 goals in the league this season. Only Borussia Monchengladbach (38) and Darmstadt (47) have conceded more.

Five of Fuggerstädter's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Only one of Die Unabsteigbaren's seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction

Bochum's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to put out a response this weekend. They are undefeated in their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Augsburg have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last six Bundesliga outings. They have won just twice on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bochum 2-1 Augsburg

Bochum vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bochum to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)