Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Bochum host Augsburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 32 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 13). Both sides have endured a turbulent campaign and find themselves in a scrap at the bottom end of the standings.

Bochum suffered another blow in their quest for survival, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Thomas Letsch’s side have now gone six games without a win, losing thrice since a 1-0 win over Leipzig in March. Bochum are 17th in the Bundesliga, level on 28 points with 16th-placed Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Augsburg returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Union Berlin to pull clear of the danger zone. Before hat, Enrico Maassen’s men were on a run of seven games without a win, losing thrice.

With 34 points from 31 games, Augsburg are 13th in the standings, six points above the relegation zone.

While Bochum will look to build on their win over Urs Fischer's side, they're winless in 12 away games since October.

Bochum vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Bochum have a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming three wins in the last six meetings.

Augsburg have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Bochum are on a run of three home games without a win, losing twice. They have managed just one win in six home games since mid-February.

Augsburg are winless in 12 away games across competitions, losing nine since October.

Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction

Both teams could do well with a win this weekend as they look to strengthen their push for survival. However, Maassen’s men should build on their display against Union Berlin and hold the hosts to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Augsburg

Bochum vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of Augsburg’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in Bochum’s last six outings.)

