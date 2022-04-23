Bochum vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Bochum will host Augsburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday afternoon.

Bochum have struggled for results of late. They were beaten 3-0 by Europe-chasing Freiburg last weekend and struggled to cope with the relentless attacks of their opponents.

The home side sit 12th in the league table with 36 points from 30 games. They are just six points above the relegation playoff spot and will look to widen that gap with a win this weekend.

Augsburg, meanwhile, suffered another blow in their battle for survival. They were beaten 1-0 by fellow relegation battlers Hertha Berlin last time out in a rather dull affair at the WWK ARENA that saw both team hit the target a combined three times.

Augsburg sit two places and four points behind their weekend hosts in the league standings. They will look to shake off their latest result as they continue their push for safety.

Bochum vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark just the fifth meeting between Bochum and Augsburg. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups, while Augsburg have won once. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last locked horns in a league clash earlier this season, which Bochum won 3-2.

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L.

Bochum vs Augsburg Team News

Bochum

The hosts boast a near clean bill of health ahead of their weekend clash and will look to keep it that way at the business end of the season. Konstantinos Stafylidis is, however, set to miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Danilo Soares.

Suspended: Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Unavailable: None.

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl and Noah Sarenren Bazee are both out with knee injuries and will not play on Sunday. Florian Niederlechner and Felix Uduokhai are both doubts for the game, with the former recovering from an illness and Uduokhai a thigh injury.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee.

Doubtful: Florian Niederlechner, Felix Uduokhai

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bochum vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Bochum (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Moritz Romling; Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Gerrit Holtmann, Jurgen Locadia.

Augsburg (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn.

Bochum vs Augsburg Prediction

Bochum are winless and goalless in back-to-back games and have won just one of their last five league games. They have won just one of their last five games across competitions and will look to improve their home form starting on Sunday.

Like their hosts, Augsburg, meanwhile, are goalless in their last two games, losing 1-0 on both occasions. They have struggled away from home this season and might have to settle for a point this weekend.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Augsburg.

