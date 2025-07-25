Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Bochum will entertain Bayer Leverkusen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in a friendly on Sunday. The hosts will conclude their preseason after this match, while Leverkusen are set to play three more friendlies.

Ad

The hosts have had a busy preseason thus far and concluded their training camp in Austria with a goalless draw against Metalist 1925 Kharkiv last week. Notably, they are unbeaten in five friendlies thus far.

Leverkusen visited Brazil in their preseason training camp earlier this month. They played just one match in 10 days in the camp and suffered a 5-1 loss to the Flamengo U20 side last week. Seventeen-year-old striker Montrell Culbreath scored a consolation goal in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 78 times in all competitions. Die Werkself have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 34 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 27 wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They registered a home win in the Bundesliga last season and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their five friendlies thus far, recording three wins. They have kept two clean sheets in these games.

Leverkusen had won just one of their preseason friendlies in 2024. They played fourth-tier side Rot-Weiß Oberhausen in January and recorded a 2-0 win.

Bochum have won just one of their last 12 meetings against Die Werkself, with that triumph registered at home in 2023.

Ad

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The hosts are undefeated in their five friendlies in the preseason thus far, extending their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games. They have scored at least three goals in three of their five friendlies thus far and will look to build on that form in their first home game of the season.

Die Werkself are back in Germany after a 10-day stay in Brazil and will look to bounce back from a 5-1 loss suffered to the Flamengo U20 side last week.

Ad

Erik ten Hag will be without the services of Alejandro Grimaldo, who pulled out of training due to a foot injury. Piero Hincapié is back in training but has only undertaken individual drills.

This is the final friendly of the match for the hosts, and they will look to avoid injuries here. With that in mind and considering Leverkusen's four-game winless run, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bochum 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Ad

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More