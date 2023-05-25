Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Two sides who could make do with a season-ending win square off as Bochum take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (May 27). While the hosts are 16th in the Bundesliga, Xabi Alonso’s side need a win to confirm their place in Europe next season.

Bochum failed to pull clear of the danger zone on Saturday, as they needed a 94th-minute strike from Keven Schlotterbeck to salvage a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin. That followed a pulsating 3-2 win over Augsburg on May 13, which snapped their six-game winless run come and kept their survival hopes alive.

The hosts are in the dreaded relegation playoff spot, level with 15th placed Stuttgart, albeit with a significantly weaker goal difference.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen were left spitting feathers last weekend, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach after squandering a two-goal lead in the second half.

Alonso’s side have gone six games without a win, a run that saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa League in the semifinals courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate loss to AS Roma.

With 50 points from 33 games, Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga, one point above seventh-placed Wolfsburg just outside the European qualification places.

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings, Leverkusen boast a superior record in the fixture.

Bochum have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in four games against Bochum, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss in August 2017.

Die Unabsteigbaren are winless in seven of their last eight games, losing thrice since mid-March.

Alonso’s side are unbeaten in seven Bundesliga away games, winning thrice since a 1-0 defeat against Augsburg in February.

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

This game could make or mar Bochum and Leverkusen’s campaigns, so expect a thrilling contest at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Alonso’s side should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Leverkusen

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen

Tip 2: First to score - Leverkusen (Bochum have conceded first in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

