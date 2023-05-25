Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Two sides who could make do with a season-ending win square off as Bochum take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (May 27). While the hosts are 16th in the Bundesliga, Xabi Alonso’s side need a win to confirm their place in Europe next season.
Bochum failed to pull clear of the danger zone on Saturday, as they needed a 94th-minute strike from Keven Schlotterbeck to salvage a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin. That followed a pulsating 3-2 win over Augsburg on May 13, which snapped their six-game winless run come and kept their survival hopes alive.
The hosts are in the dreaded relegation playoff spot, level with 15th placed Stuttgart, albeit with a significantly weaker goal difference.
Meanwhile, Leverkusen were left spitting feathers last weekend, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach after squandering a two-goal lead in the second half.
Alonso’s side have gone six games without a win, a run that saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa League in the semifinals courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate loss to AS Roma.
With 50 points from 33 games, Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga, one point above seventh-placed Wolfsburg just outside the European qualification places.
Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings, Leverkusen boast a superior record in the fixture.
- Bochum have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- Leverkusen are unbeaten in four games against Bochum, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss in August 2017.
- Die Unabsteigbaren are winless in seven of their last eight games, losing thrice since mid-March.
- Alonso’s side are unbeaten in seven Bundesliga away games, winning thrice since a 1-0 defeat against Augsburg in February.
Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
This game could make or mar Bochum and Leverkusen’s campaigns, so expect a thrilling contest at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Alonso’s side should come away with a slender win.
Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Leverkusen
Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen
Tip 2: First to score - Leverkusen (Bochum have conceded first in five of their last seven games.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)