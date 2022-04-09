Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Bochum host Bayer Leverkusen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday afternoon.

Bochum headed into the international break in poor form but returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat European contenders Hoffenheim 2-1 away from home. Takuma Asano scored both goals for Bochum with his first away strikes for the club.

The home side sit 11th in the league table with 35 points from 28 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result and target a strong finish to the Bundesliga campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen beat struggling Hertha Berlin 2-1 in their last game. Lucas Alario opened the scoring for Die Werkself in the first half before Karim Bellarabi doubled their lead minutes later with Moussa Diaby providing the assists for both goals.

The visitors sit third in the Bundesliga standings with 51 points from 28 games. They will aim to continue their winning run and quest for Champions League football.

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen. The hosts have won nine of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won three more. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Bayer Leverkusen won the game 1-0.

Bochum Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Bochum

Jurgen Locadia remains out with a hip injury while Christopher Antwi-Adjei is dealing with a groin injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jurgen Locadia

Doubtful: Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors have strengthened with the return of Patrik Schick but still have Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Amine Adli on the injury list. Sardar Azmoun has a cold and may not play.

Injured: Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli

Doubtful: Sardar Azmoun

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Maxim Leitsch, Erhan Masovic, Danilo Soares; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Karim Bellarabi, Moussa Diaby, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bochum ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a win last time out. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be looking to improve their home form starting this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen are on a run of back-to-back wins. They hold the second-best away record in the Bundesliga at the moment and should be able to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

