Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

Bochum are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Bochum come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over Andre Breitenreiter's Hoffenheim in the league. Goals from attacker Philipp Hofmann, midfielder Philipp Forster, Japanese attacker Takuma Asano, Serbian centre-back Erhan Masovic and forward Moritz Broschinski secured the win for Thomas Letsch's Bochum. Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner and Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur scored the goals for Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat 10-man Freiburg 5-1 in the league. Goals from centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, forward Karim Adeyemi, striker Sebastien Haller, midfielder Julian Brandt and American attacker Giovanni Reyna sealed the deal for Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund. Attacker Lucas Holer scored the goal for Freiburg, who had French right-back Kiliann Sildillia sent off.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won four games, lost three and drawn one.

Attacker Philipp Hofmann has eight goal contributions in 16 league starts for Bochum.

Striker Youssoufa Moukoko has managed nine goal contributions in 10 league starts for Borussia Dortmund.

Midfielder Julian Brandt has nine goal contributions in 16 starts for Borussia Dortmund in the league.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has eight goal contributions in 18 league starts for Borussia Dortmund.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bochum are currently 15th in the league and have won three of their last five league games. They are three points behind 16th-placed Stuttgart, but Bochum should take confidence from their current run of form.

The DFB-Pokal will not be at the top of their minds right now, but potentially beating Borussia Dortmund will provide a huge morale boost.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will aim to take the DFB-Pokal seriously, given they are third in the league. While only three points separate them and league leaders Bayern Munich, manager Edin Terzic, who previously lifted the DFB-Pokal as the interim manager of Borussia Dortmund, will be aware that the cup competition is arguably his side's best chance of silverware this season.

They bolstered the squad somewhat in January, signing young Belgian forward Julien Duranville and Norwegian right-back Julian Ryerson. However, the big news was the return of star striker Sebastien Haller, who has made a positive impact since his recent debut.

A bulge that symbolizes a tumor was added to the center circle at Signal Iduna Park to raise awareness for testicular cancer. On World Cancer Day, Sebastien Haller scored his first goal after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022A bulge that symbolizes a tumor was added to the center circle at Signal Iduna Park to raise awareness for testicular cancer. On World Cancer Day, Sebastien Haller scored his first goal after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022 ❤️A bulge that symbolizes a tumor was added to the center circle at Signal Iduna Park to raise awareness for testicular cancer. https://t.co/w7I4uS9mXe

Borussia Dortmund to win this game.

Prediction: Bochum 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet - Yes

