Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Bochum will entertain Borussia Dortmund at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 5-0 thumping in their campaign opener away at Stuttgart last week and will look to return to winning ways in their first home match of the season.

The visitors got their league campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Koln. Donyell Malen scored an 88th-minute winner to ensure two wins from as many competitive games for his side.

When the two teams met in April earlier this year, Bochum, who were struggling to keep their top-flight status intact, held the visitors to a 1-1 draw at home. The draw would later come back to haunt the visitors, as they let the title slip out of their hands on the final day and finished behind Bayern Munich only on goal difference.

They will, hence, look to leave a good impression on this visit against their Western rivals.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two North Rhine-Westphalia rivals have met 82 times in all competitions. This fixture is often referred to as the Kleine (little) Revierderby. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 37 wins. The hosts have 20 wins to their name and 25 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their three meetings against the hosts last season, recording home wins in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, while the away game in the league ended in a draw.

The hosts have just one win in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, with that win coming away from home in the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

The visitors have now gone 128 consecutive games without a goalless draw in the Bundesliga, equaling a league record held by arch-rivals Schalke.

The last two Bundesliga meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have ended in 1-1 draws.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Der Blau have suffered defeats in both of their competitive games this season, including the 5-0 drubbing by Stuttgart in the league last week. Both were away games, so they will look to produce an improved performance in their first home game of the season.

They are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga home games, recording two wins while also scoring three goals apiece in these wins. They have also held Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in their last two home meetings in the league.

Die Schwarzgelben head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last 17 games, including friendlies. They have dropped points just four times in that period, which included a 1-1 draw away at Bochum in April.

The hosts have lost two games in a row while the visitors have won their first two games of the season. Considering their current form, the visitors should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Donyell Malen to score or assist any time - Yes