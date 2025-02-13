Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Bochum will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Die Unabsteigbaren have won just two of their 21 league games thus far and are at the bottom of the league table. Dortmund have dropped to 11th place in the standings with 29 points.

The hosts are winless in their last four games, suffering two defeats. They returned to goalscoring ways after two games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Holstein Kiel. Myron Boadu bagged a first-half brace and David Zec equalized for Kiel in the 50th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Julian Brandt halved the deficit in the 81st minute but Dortmund failed to score the equalizing goal.

They returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs earlier this week with a 3-0 away triumph over Sporting. After a goalless first half, Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Groß, and Karim Adeyemi scored after the break.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 85 times across all competitions. As expected, Dortmund have been the better side in these meetings with 39 wins. The hosts have 20 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Die Unabsteigbaren and registered a 4-2 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Bochum have conceded at least two goals in four of their six league games in 2025.

Borussia Dortmund have lost two of their three Bundesliga away games this year, conceding seven goals.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren have won just one of their six league games this year while suffering three defeats. They have also failed to score in these defeats. They have won just one of their last 14 meetings against Dortmund with that triumph coming away from home in 2022.

Felix Passlack is a confirmed absentee with an eye injury while Maximilian Wittek will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Myron Boadu suffered a thigh injury against Kiel and will sit this one out. Gerrit Holtmann and Georgios Masouras picked up knocks last week and face late fitness tests.

Die Borussen have won three of their last four games, scoring nine goals. Nonetheless, they have lost four of their six Bundesliga games in 2025, which is a cause for concern.

Felix Nmecha is a confirmed absentee for Niko Kovač with a knee injury. Ramy Bensebaini faces a late fitness test and Julian Ryerson will serve a suspension after a red card last week.

Dortmund have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games and, considering their better record in this fixture, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

