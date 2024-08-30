Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

The action continues in round two of the Bundesliga as Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (August 31). Peter Zeidler’s men conceded a league double to the visitors last season as they seek their first win of the campaign.

Bochum were left empty handed for a second consecutive game, as they fell to a 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig last Saturday. That followed a disappointing 1-0 defeat to 2. Bundesliga outfit Jahnstadion Regensburg in their DFB-Pokal opener.

However, Bochum have lost their their last three encounters, conceding 10 goals and keeping no clean sheets since a 2-1 win in November 2022. Monchengladbach were left spitting feathers in their curtain-raiser, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Before that, Gerardo Seoane's men had cruised to a 3-1 victory over third-tier outfit Erzgebirge Aue in the opening round of the DFB Pokal on August 17. The loss to Leverkusen was Monchengladbach's seventh straight winless Bundesliga game.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bochum have 11 wins from their last 29 meetings with Monchengladbach, losing nine.

Bochum have managed one win in last seven Bundesliga home games, losing four, since March.

Monchengladbach are winless in seven league matches, losing four, since a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg in April.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Having lost their opening games, both sides will head to the weekend looking to quickly bounce back. Seoane's men have won their last three games against Bochum, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Bochum 1-3 Monchengladbach

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes.)

